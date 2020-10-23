Uncategorized

Conservatives Now Is The Time To Start Considering Dividing The Country

Posted by

If we do not help President Trump get elected and fall into a Biden Harris world it is time to really consider separating ourselves as a Country. We are no longer a United States, we are the Divided States.

I will not have my Conservative Christian beliefs trampled on by the socialist liberals whose goal is to trample all of our Constitutional rights . They are anti gun, anti traditional family values, anti Christian and anti law enforcement. Joe Biden will never be my President.

If you are a socialist liberal just know that we the Conservative citizens are not going to sit idly by as you destroy this great Country we live in. There is no reconciliation, they want our way of life wiped out. The best thing we can do to prevent a second civil war at this point is to let the liberals have the west coast and let us the real Americans have the rest.

I know Maryland has zero chance of going Republican but I can assure you the people in this great Eastern Shore are with you Mr President.

