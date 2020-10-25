Red Door Pizza Review

Red Door is a Salisbury staple and known more for their cold cut subs than anything else so I wasn’t sure what to expect with their pizza. It was surprisingly better than I thought it would be with a good taste.

Sauce is more toward the middle to bitter side but still with a good taste. The bacon was real and the pizza was not greasy. The crust had good taste and a good crisp. Cheese was good nothing special but good.

I would rate this middle of the pack and would recommend you give it a try

I would put it at 6th bumping Lombardis to 7.