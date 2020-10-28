It’s Time To Remove Ourselves From Most Social Media

It is clear that these companies are fundamentally opposed to free speech and are protecting liberal views. The display from them on Capitol Hill shows they are liars and deliberately promote lies about President Trump and stop truth about Joe Biden.
I am as of today deleting my Twitter account and encourage you to do the same .
One comment
Multiple studies have came out that conclude there is a very CONSERVATIVE leaning bias to social media. Educate yourself and stop drinking the flavor-aid! Maybe it’s just because conservative leaders like to spout lies and mislead the people, because that’s the only reason they will win 🙂
But, with that said, you should delete your social media. Not for this reason though!
