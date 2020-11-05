The Liberal Democratic Party The True Scourge Of Society

People who support the Democratic Party and all they currently stand for (which is Socialism/Communism/Anarchy) are the real enemies of this Country of ours .

They are a group of people who want to hate our Country , hate our Flag, hate our History and support sinful lifestyle choices that they tell us we must accept or be labeled Homophobic or Transphobic or whatever the hell phobic. They think we should be ashamed of ourselves if we were born white and support police officers doing the hard work they put in every day.

Delaware Liberals elect a transgender State Senator for goodness sakes. Hate me, boycott me whatever you want to do but it’s a mental illness when you start acting and dressing as the sex you weren’t born as. You are born either a man or a woman and you also are not born gay. If that makes me one of the phobes then I accept it proudly. I want everyone to be happy but electing someone that can’t even figure out if they are Male or Female is about the height of Liberal nonsense.

This brings me to the next ignorant Liberal idea that people are born gay. Got news for you no your not. Who you chose to love is a sexual preference not a genetic makeup, trying to convince people you come out of the womb already knowing you want to have sex and love with the same sex you are is the height of stupidity .

I’m not in the least ashamed to be White or conservative and I don’t hate anyone but people need to remember the simple truth that facts don’t care about your feelings. You want to have a culture war , a generational war or a war against Christians telling us we have to accept Transgender as normal or homosexuality as normal. Well guess what I’m not alone to tell you once again I don’t hate you and I want you to do what you want to do but it is not normal by any stretch of the imagination and never will be no matter how you try to shame the vast majority into acknowledging it as normal.

The Democratic Party who touts they listen to Science and Trump is stupid are the very group that ignore simple biology that the same sex of a species are not supposed to be together . Don’t like my opinion I don’t care, you are not going to turn this great Country into hell on earth