Honestly I think we should just let the Dems keep counting all the votes so they can turn Florida , Texas , Ohio blue. In fact give them enough time and I bet the entire Country will be blue
Paper stock must be booming
Honestly I think we should just let the Dems keep counting all the votes so they can turn Florida , Texas , Ohio blue. In fact give them enough time and I bet the entire Country will be blue
Paper stock must be booming
3 comments
Don’t really know her but it’s she is the Republican I’m for her
LikeLike
JT,
What are your thoughts on the Wicomico District 2 race between Nicole Acle and Socialist Alex Scott?
LikeLike
What kind of dumb comment is that?
LikeLike